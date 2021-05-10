Mercedes went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over Kansas City.

Mercedes did all of his damage early in Sunday's game. He tripled in a run in the second inning and then brought home two runs with a third-inning double. The 28-year-old breakout star continues to dominate opposing pitching with a .373/.407/.598 slash line and 12 extra-base hits.