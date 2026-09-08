The Yankees activated Judge (ribs) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Judge looks set to return to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Rockies, marking the 34-year-old's first game action since May 31. He landed on the injured list five days later after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in a rib on his right side. Judge faced live pitching Monday at Yankee Stadium, and with the workout going well, New York has elected to reinstate him without sending him out on a rehab assignment beforehand. Prior to hitting the shelf, Judge slashed .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs, five stolen bases, 38 RBI and 43 runs scored across 261 plate appearances.