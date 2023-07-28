Judge is starting at designated hitter and batting second Friday against the Orioles in his first game back from the injured list.
It's possible the Yankees will have him in the DH spot for a while as he eases back into action following a lengthy absence with a ligament tear in his right big toe. With Judge at DH, Giancarlo Stanton will patrol right field.
