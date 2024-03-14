Judge is dealing with pain in his oblique and still has problems with his right big toe, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Judge missed nearly two months of last season due to a torn ligament in his toe, and his oblique injury comes in addition to the abdomen soreness Judge reported Monday. It's unclear if Judge's new issues will prevent him from returning to Grapefruit League play Saturday as expected, but the Yankees still expect Judge to be ready for Opening Day.