Judge threw from the outfield to the bases and a cut-off man prior to Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Judge confirmed following the pregame workout that he "checked a box" in his throwing progression by tossing a baseball to the bases for the first time since he was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right elbow July 26. Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, manager Aaron Boone said that Judge looked good during the throwing session, but the Yankees aren't putting a timeline on when the two-time AL MVP might be ready to play the outfield in a game. Judge will remain in the lineup as the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.