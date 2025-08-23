Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Judge is "close" to throwing to bases, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Judge hasn't played the outfield in a game since before he landed on the IL with a flexor strain in late July. Though the slugger has been taking part in a throwing program, it hasn't yet included throwing to bases. Judge seems to be close to advancing to that step, which would move him closer to being able to return to defensive work during games. For the time being, though, he'll likely remain New York's primary DH, which has resulted in Giancarlo Stanton getting more frequent rest days and playing right field when he is in the lineup.