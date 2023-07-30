Judge went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-3 victory over the Orioles.

After missing nearly two months with a toe injury, Judge hasn't skipped a beat, reaching safely three times in both games since returning and hammering a two-run homer off Taylor Wells in the third inning of Saturday's tilt. The long ball marked Judge's 20th homer in 51 games and likely provided a much-needed boost to fantasy managers who have been awaiting his return. Though he looks to be back in form, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reported Saturday that manager Aaron Boone planned on having Judge play in only one of the Yankee's two games this weekend, meaning the reigning AL MVP will likely watch Sunday's contest from the sidelines.