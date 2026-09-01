Manager Aaron Boone stated Monday that Judge (ribs) could be activated from the 60-day injured list during the Yankees' upcoming homestand, which runs from Sept. 8 - Sept. 13, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone isn't yet ready to commit to a firm date for Judge's return, but it's a positive development that he's inching closer. The slugger was cleared to begin a hitting progression almost two weeks ago and has more recently advanced to hitting in the batting cage. A more exact timetable for Judge's return could become more clear over the next week.