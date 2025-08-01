Judge (elbow) will travel to Tampa on Sunday for live at-bats and could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Tuesday against the Rangers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow this past Tuesday to help speed up healing process for a flexor strain. He is still a couple of weeks away from being cleared to throw, but Hoch relays that the reigning AL MVP will serve as the designated hitter upon his return from the IL, with Giancarlo Stanton shifting to the outfield. Judge went 4-for-25 with two home runs, four RBI and 11 strikeouts in the seven games since the All-Star break before landing on the 10-day IL.