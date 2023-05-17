Judge went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.
He launched an eighth-inning slider from Erik Swanson over the batter's eye in straightaway center field, putting the Yankees in the lead for good. Judge is locked in at the plate and has five homers and 10 RBI in his last four games, pushing his slash line on the season up to .270/.370/.590 with 11 long balls and 26 RBI in 34 contests.
