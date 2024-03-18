Judge (abdomen) participated in outfield drills but did not take on-field batting practice as scheduled Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The initial schedule Yankees manager Aaron Boone offered last week would have had Judge playing Monday in his second Grapefruit League game back from a core injury. Instead, he hasn't played in any yet and his hitting has been relatively limited. It does not seem as though Judge has had a setback, but rather the decision has just been made to proceed more cautiously. Still, some concern will linger until he returns to action and looks healthy.