Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he has Judge (abdomen) "penciled in" to the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Judge's availability for the start of the season was cast into some level of doubt when he was sent in for an MRI earlier this week, but the imaging revealed no serious injury to his abdominal area. The star outfielder was still advised to take a few days off before swinging the bat again, but assuming he checks out fine in his workouts Thursday and/or Friday, he looks like he'll draw back into the starting nine over the weekend. Fantasy managers who have yet to draft will still want to keep tabs on Judge's status in the coming days to feel more confident about investing in him late in the first round or early in the second round of drafts.