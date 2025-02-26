Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview with Foul Territory TV on Wednesday that he plans to bat Judge second this season.

Judge hit in the two hole regularly in 2023 before moving to the three spot in 2024 while Juan Soto batted second. With Soto moving across town, Judge will now return to the second spot in the Yankees' lineup in 2025. Boone also seemed to imply that he'll likely hit either Cody Bellinger or Jazz Chisholm third, at least against right-handers. He has not decided on a leadoff hitter, but Chisholm and Jasson Dominguez seem to be the top candidates.