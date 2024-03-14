Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Judge (abdomen/oblique) is slated to do some hitting Friday and, if it goes well, he will be in Saturday's Grapefruit League lineup, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Boone had said previously that Judge was penciled into Saturday's lineup, but the former American League MVP will first need to get through some hitting Friday before being cleared for games. Judge is dealing with what the team has referred to as an abdominal injury, although Pat Ragazzo of SI.com hears it's actually an oblique issue. The expectation is that Judge will be ready for Opening Day, but he can't afford any hiccups.