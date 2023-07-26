Judge (toe) is on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone wouldn't confirm that Judge would be back Friday when asked Wednesday, but Sherman says that's the plan, barring any setbacks. Judge played in a simulated game Wednesday at the team's spring training complex in Florida for the second day in a row and reports of his rehab in Tampa have been "positive," per Sherman. The reigning American League MVP has been sidelined since early June with a sprained right big toe.