Judge went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Judge entered Friday's game in the midst of a mini slump, having gone 4-for-31 (.129) with two solo home runs and a 51.4 percent strikeout rate over his last nine games. He appeared to regain his form and gave the Yankees a one-run lead in the third inning with a solo home run. Even with his recent struggles at the plate, Judge still leads the majors in batting average (.371) and OPS (1.207), and his 27 home runs and 61 RBI rank second and fourth, respectively.