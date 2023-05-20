Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, an additional run and a walk in a 6-2 victory versus the Reds on Friday.

Judge opened the scoring for New York with a solo blast to center field in the first frame. He also walked in the sixth and came around to score on Anthony Rizzo's long ball. Judge has been on a power surge over the past week, belting seven homers and driving in 13 runs over his past seven contests. That has pushed him up to 13 home runs on the season, tied for fourth-most in the majors.