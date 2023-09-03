Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 victory versus Houston.

Judge belted his 31st homer of the campaign in the third inning with a 428-foot solo shot off Hunter Brown. The slugger has opened September with a long ball in two straight contests, reaching base four times in nine plate appearances during that span. However, strikeouts continue to be an issue -- Judge fanned three times Saturday and has registered a 40.3 percent strikeout rate over his past 16 contests.