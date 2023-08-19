Judge went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Though Judge's eighth-inning blast didn't make much of a dent in New York's six-run deficit, it may have helped him reset after striking out in four of his previous seven plate appearances. The slugger leads New York with 23 homers this season and is tied for second with 47 RBI despite missing over 50 games due to injury. Judge won't get anywhere close to the record-setting 62 long balls he blasted last year, but his current 10.2 AB/HR isn't far off his 9.2 rate during that historic campaign and would rank as the second-best mark of his career.