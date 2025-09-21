Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.

Judge singled and scored a run in the first inning before launching a solo shot in the third. The slugger has now tallied five multi-hit efforts in his past 10 games, going deep five times and scoring 14 runs during that stretch. For the season, he's slashing .329/.452/.677 with 49 home runs, 105 RBI, 129 runs scored and 12 steals across 646 plate appearances.