Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in a loss to Cincinnati.

Judge accounted for the Yankees' only run with a 398-foot solo shot to left field in the first inning. The slugger is up to 28 long balls on the campaign, second-most in the majors behind Cal Raleigh (32). Judge went through a rough 3-for-28 stretch at the plate in mid-June, but he's since gotten back on track, going 6-for-16 with two homers and six walks over his past five contests.