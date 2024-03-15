Judge (abdomen) will hit in the batting cage and go through his normal workout routine in the weight room Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge had been slated for on-field batting practice but will hit out of public view instead. The slugger did not rule out playing in Saturday's Grapefruit League game for the Yankees, although that seems unlikely. Judge hasn't played in a spring game since Sunday but remains optimistic that he will be ready to roll come Opening Day.