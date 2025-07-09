Judge went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI against the Mariners in a 10-3 victory Tuesday.

Judge hit one of three Yankees long balls in the win, swatting a 345-foot solo shot in the seventh inning. The All-Star outfielder has homered in each of his past two games and has gone deep six times while driving in 12 runs over his past nine contests. Judge is up to 34 home runs on the campaign, two shy of MLB leader Cal Raleigh (36).