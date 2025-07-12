Judge went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a two-run home run during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs.

After smashing a two-run home run in the ninth inning to finally put the Yankees on the board, Judge has recorded at least one RBI in six straight games with 10 total over that stretch. The 33-year-old is in the midst of another MVP-caliber season and perhaps the best year of his already illustrious career, slashing .358/.465/.739 with 35 home runs and 81 RBI with one game to go before the All-Star break.