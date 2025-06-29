Judge went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers and an additional run scored in Sunday's 12-5 win over the A's.

Judge served as the Yankees' DH on Sunday while nursing a sore back, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. He certainly wasn't slowed down at the plate, however, logging his fifth multi-homer game this year to give him 30 long balls through 83 contests. Judge, who went just 4-for-23 (.160) in seven games prior to Sunday, is still slashing a robust .356/.458/.722 with 67 RBI and 73 runs scored across 369 plate appearances.