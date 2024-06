Judge said Tuesday that X-rays and CT scans on his left hand came back negative, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Judge had to leave Tuesday's game against Baltimore after taking a fastball off his hand, but he now appears to have avoided a significant injury. The 32-year-old slugger also said he aims to return without missing any games, though he is dealing with a bit of swelling which could sideline him for a day or two, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.