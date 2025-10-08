Judge went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a three-run home run, an additional RBI and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

In a career moment for Judge, he hit an emphatic three-run homer off the left-field foul pole to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, after the Blue Jays went up by a score of 6-1 the inning prior. The Yankees were on the brink and are still facing elimination in Game 4, but Judge may have just swung the momentum in this best-of-five series. He is now batting an even .500 (11-for-22) this postseason.