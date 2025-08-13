Judge went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run and three walks in Tuesday's 9-1 win over Minnesota.

Judge didn't have many opportunities to swing the bat, as the Twins put him on base three times via walks, one of which was intentional. It's logical that Minnesota would pitch around the slugger after he crushed a 425-foot solo shot in his first plate appearance. Judge had been in somewhat of a slump coming into Tuesday, going seven games without a homer and batting just .182 (4-for-22) during that span. He's still leading all qualified MLB hitters in batting average (.337) and OPS (1.141), though, and is rounding out an MVP-caliber campaign with 38 homers, 88 RBI, 94 runs and seven stolen bases through 110 contests.