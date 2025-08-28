Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in an 11-2 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Judge hit the second of six Yankees homers in the rout, belting a 424-foot, two run shot in the third inning. The slugger added a single to finish with his first multi-hit effort over his past eight contests. Judge has struggled a bit in August with a .217/.386/.435 slash line through 20 games, but he's worked an 18:21 BB:K and has four home runs, 10 RBI and 14 runs in that span.