Judge went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-1 victory over the White Sox.

Judge put the Yankees on the board with a three-run blast in the second inning -- his 50th homer of the season -- before adding another long ball in the eighth to cap off his night and record his seventh multi-homer game of the season. The 33-year-old has now reached base safely in 13 straight games, batting .439 with 17 walks in that stretch, and he continues to make history, becoming just the fourth player ever to record four seasons with at least 50 home runs. Judge still leads MLB with a .328 batting average and sports a monstrous 1.136 OPS to go with 109 RBI, 133 runs, 29 doubles and 12 stolen bases across 662 plate appearances. The superstar remains locked in a two-man MVP race with Cal Raleigh as Judge chases his third MVP award in the last four seasons.