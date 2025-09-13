Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and scored an additional run during Friday's win over the Red Sox.

After tying the legendary Joe DiMaggio with 361 career home runs Thursday, Judge didn't waste any time hitting No. 362 by sending a Lucas Giolito fastball 468 feet into the Boston night during the first inning. Now in sole possession of fourth place on the Yankees' all-time HR leaderboard, Judge needs just three more long balls over New York's final 15 games to record his third 50-homer season in the last four years.