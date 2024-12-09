Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Monday that it "makes sense" for Judge to move back to right field next season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge shifted to center field in 2024 to accommodate Juan Soto, but with Soto headed to the Mets, Judge can now man his more familiar right field position. Manager Aaron Boone mentioned Jasson Dominguez as the leading candidate to start in center field in 2025, although Dominguez could play left field if the Yankees acquire a center fielder.