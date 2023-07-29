Yankees manager Aaron Boone's plan is to have Judge play in one of the two remaining games this weekend, either at DH or in right field, per Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media.

Judge made his return Friday after spending nearly eight weeks on the shelf with a toe injury, but he barely got to swing the bat. The slugger smoked a 104.4 mph lineout on the first pitch he saw in the first inning, then took a free pass in each of his subsequent three plate appearances, with his only contact over that span being a foul ball. Judge served as the Yankees' DH in his return, and he'll get another start there or in right field either Saturday or Sunday, though it appears that Boone will rest the reigning AL MVP on one of those days. However, Judge suggested he may push against that plan, saying, "l'm trying to play every one, so I've got to talk to (Boone)...I've got a lot of missed time, so I've got to get back out there."