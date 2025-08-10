Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Judge is "moving in a pretty good direction" with his throwing program as he continues to recover from a right elbow flexor strain, and the skipper is "optimistic" that the 33-year-old will resume playing the outfield soon, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

After being activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and returning to the lineup at designated hitter in the Yankees' 2-0 loss to the Rangers that day, Judge was cleared to resume playing catch a day later. Judge will likely continue to gradually increase the distance and intensity of his throwing over the next several days, but Boone was unwilling to put a timeline for when the two-time American League MVP might be ready to resume making starts in the outfield. In the meantime, Judge will serve as a full-time designated hitter, and he'll be in the lineup as the Yankees' No. 3 hitter in Sunday's series finale versus the Astros. Judge has gone 3-for-12 with three walks, an RBI and two runs in his first four starts since returning from the IL.