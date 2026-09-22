Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that the does not anticipate Judge (calf) being ready for the wild-card series next week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list this past weekend with a right calf strain that Boone revealed Tuesday was "moderate." The outfielder was given a platelet-poor plasma injection in his calf Monday and will rest for a few days to allow the shot to take effect. Judge will aim to be ready for the ALDS, should the Yankees advance, but nothing is guaranteed. Heliot Ramos will be asked to pick up the slack in right field while Judge is sidelined.