Judge is not in the lineup Friday against the Astros.

Judge has mostly been serving as the Yankees' designated hitter since his July 28 return from a ligament tear in his right big toe. He still has some soreness in that area and will likely continue to need fairly regular days off down the stretch. Giancarlo Stanton is filling the DH role on Friday and Billy McKinney, Harrison Bader and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start across the outfield.