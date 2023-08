Manager Aaron Boone said Judge is serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Rays since the outfielder is managing some soreness in his toe, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

It's the second straight day of DH duty for Judge, but there's apparently not much concern over the soreness since he's still in the starting nine. The 31-year-old is 3-for-7 with a home run, six walks, two RBI and two runs in three games since he returned from the injured list last week.