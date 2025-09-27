Judge went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's 8-4 victory over the Orioles.

The two-time MVP bolstered his case for a third award with a 423-foot, two-run shot off Baltimore starter Trevor Rogers in the third inning. Judge has been scorching hot in September, as he seeks to become the 13th player all-time to win three MVP awards, batting .370 (27-for-73) with nine homers, 25 runs scored and 14 RBI in 23 games this month. Overall, the star outfielder now sports an absurd .330/.458/.687 slash line with 135 runs scored and 111 RBI over 671 plate appearances.