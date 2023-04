Judge was removed from Thursday's game against the Rangers for undisclosed reasons, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The removal was presumably due to an injury, though nothing has been confirmed by the team. Judge suffered an injury to each of his hands on Wednesday against the Twins, but he declared himself healthy after the game. It's unclear if Thursday's issue is related. Oswaldo Cabrera took over in right field in Judge's place.