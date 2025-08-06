Judge (elbow) could return to playing the outfield "sometime towards the weekend or early next week," Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Judge returned to the Yankees' lineup at designated hitter Tuesday and on Wednesday played catch for the first time since being diagnosed with a right flexor strain, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports. While the Yankees have not revealed a timeline for Judge's return to right field, it sounds like it might come soon. Judge playing the field would allow the Yankees to put Giancarlo Stanton back in the DH slot.