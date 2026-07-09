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Yankees' Aaron Judge: Set for MRI during All-Star break

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that Judge will get follow-up imaging on his injured rib during the All-Star break, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

After Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list June 5 due to a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side, the Yankees relayed that the outfielder would be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks. The Yankees will ultimately wait until around the six-week mark to send Judge in for re-imaging, after which he could be cleared to resume baseball activities if the MRI shows that his rib has healed as anticipated. Cashman reiterated that the Yankees fully expect Judge to return to action at some point this season.

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