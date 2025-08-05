Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed after Monday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers that Judge (elbow) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Judge took swings for a second straight day in Tampa on Sunday and joined the team in Texas prior to Monday's matchup, according to Erik Boland of Newsday. The slugger was placed on the IL on July 26 due to a right flexor strain and will be limited to designated-hitter duties for the next few weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his elbow last Tuesday. Judge hasn't yet been cleared to begin a throwing program.