The Yankees placed Judge (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right flexor strain.

Though Judge will head to the IL for the first time since the 2023 season, the superstar outfielder appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario after scans on his injured right elbow revealed no ligament damage, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com. Judge received a platelet-rich plasma injection for the elbow injury and is slated to avoid surgery, though manager Aaron Boone said that the two-time MVP won't throw a baseball for about 10 days to two weeks while he gives his elbow time to heal. Despite the lack of throwing activity, Judge will still have a chance at returning from the IL on Aug. 5 when first eligible, as the Yankees plan to initially use him as a designated hitter before he's cleared to play the outfield again. While Judge is on the shelf, Jasson Dominguez and Trent Grisham should both be in line for full-time roles in the outfield. Boone also noted that Giancarlo Stanton could also get some exposure to the corner outfield in order to open up the DH spot for Judge upon his return.