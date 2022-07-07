Judge is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Judge isn't known to be nursing an injury, but since he most recently received a maintenance day in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Guardians, he wouldn't seem to be a prime candidate to get a breather Thursday. Manager Aaron Boone should shed more light on the situation later Thursday, but Matt Carpenter will benefit from a third consecutive start while Judge takes a seat. The American League MVP candidate bolstered his credentials Wednesday, when he went 3-for-4 with a double and his MLB-best 30th home run while driving in four runs in the Yankees' 16-0 rout of the Pirates.