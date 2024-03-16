Judge (abdomen) is expected to take batting practice Saturday morning, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

As expected, Judge is out of the Yankees' Grapefruit League lineup Saturday against Toronto, but he will be able to get some work in. Judge has stated he would be playing right now if it were the regular season after an MRI on his abdomen came back negative. It seems like he will be able to return to exhibition play in the near future.