Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-2 win against Houston.

Judge produced the final run of the contest with his 426-foot solo blast to center field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his 30th of the campaign, marking the third straight year he has reached that total. Friday's contest was just the 81st of the season for Judge, as he missed nearly two months due to a toe injury. The slugger's 9.4 AB/HR this year is just shy of his 9.2 AB/HR last season, when he set an American League record with 62 long balls.