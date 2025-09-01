Judge went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

The two-time MVP opened the game's scoring with a 426-foot solo shot off Chicago starter Martin Perez in the first inning. Prior to this performance, Judge had not been his typical self since rejoining to the lineup from an elbow injury Aug. 5, hitting .218 (17-for-78) with five homers and three doubles over 23 contests. The superstar has now homered in two straight, as Sunday marked his first game with three base knocks since his return from the injured list.