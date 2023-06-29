Judge (toe) was seen playing catch on the field prior to Wednesday's 11-0 win over the Athletics, Michael Wagaman of the Associated Press reports. "There's a lot of steps we've got to take to get back to going on the field," Judge said. "So this is just another step along the way."

While playing catch doesn't represent a major step forward in his recovery from the ligament tear he suffered to his right big toe June 3, it's at least the first sign of activity for Judge since he sustained the injury. Rather than being able to run at full speed and move around in the outfield without issue, manager Aaron Boone said that the biggest test for Judge will be ensuring that he can swing the bat comfortably, as the toe issue could affect the slugger's ability "to torque and turn on that back foot." Once Judge is able to resume hitting without any restrictions, Boone said it would be a good indication that the reigning American League MVP is nearing a return from the 10-day injured list.