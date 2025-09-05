Judge (elbow) is starting in right field and batting third for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

It marks Judge's return to the outfield after he's been dealing with a right elbow flexor strain that landed him on the injured list in late July. He's manned the designated hitter spot in the lineup since returning to the lineup Aug. 5. With Judge back in right field, Giancarlo Stanton will DH and bat fifth Friday.