Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Judge's timeline for returning to the outfield remains uncertain, per MLB.com.

It was a step forward for Judge to begin throwing from the outfield to the bases Sunday, but the slugger still hasn't done so at full velocity. He'll certainly need to do so before he's cleared to return to playing the outfield in a game for the first time since July 25. Because Judge has been limited to serving as the DH since his return from the IL on Aug. 5, Giancarlo Stanton has had to pick up a glove and log time in right field while also moving in and out of the lineup -- Stanton has started just four of New York's past seven contests.